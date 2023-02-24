UrduPoint.com

German President Says Benefits Of China's Peace Plan For Ukraine Under Question

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Benefits of the plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine proposed by China are under question, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Any constructive proposal that will lead to a just world is welcome. Whether the peace (plan) by China will play such a constructive role is still in question. If this is the case, then China should speak not only with Moscow, but also with Kiev," Steinmeier said in an address.

It is not the West that should join China's peace initiative, but China should join the "outweighing majority of nations" under the auspices of the UN, the president added.

