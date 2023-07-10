German President Says Berlin Should Not Obstruct Cluster Bomb Deliveries to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday that his country should not hinder US deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Steinmeier said that the German government's position against cluster munitions remains justified, but the United States' decision must be taken into account.

"But in the current situation, (the government) cannot block the US," Steinmeier told Germany's ZDF broadcaster.

On Friday, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.