German President Says February 23 Vote 'realistic'
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday said he supported the timeline for snap elections on February 23 agreed by major parties as "realistic" after the collapse of the fractious ruling coalition.
The head of state "welcomes the fact that the parliamentary groups have agreed on a roadmap" in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz would first seek a vote of confidence on December 16, the presidential office said.
If Scholz loses the vote, as expected, Steinmeier then plans to "quickly decide on the dissolution" of the lower house, paving the way for elections.
Based on today's assessment, he therefore "considers February 23, 2025 to be a realistic date for new elections," his office said after the president had met senior figures from Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the opposition Christian Democrats.
Steinmeier urged all mainstream parties "to discuss responsibly and jointly which legislative proposals can still be implemented in this legislative period in order to ensure Germany's internal and external security and international reliability in this transitional phase".
Recent Stories
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..
Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..
LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog
Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP
More Stories From World
-
‘People losing hope’ as aid access is refused to Gaza's north, warns UNRWA12 minutes ago
-
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks2 hours ago
-
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes2 hours ago
-
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight into Saudi life, cultu ..2 hours ago
-
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 193 hours ago
-
Fifteen inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes: prison service3 hours ago
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming3 hours ago
-
Divisions on display as EU top team faces grilling3 hours ago
-
DPM/ FM Dar says int’l financial structure skewed against climate responsive investment3 hours ago
-
Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop3 hours ago
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change4 hours ago