German president says February 23 vote 'realistic'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday said he supported the timeline for snap elections on February 23 agreed by major parties as "realistic" after the collapse of the fractious ruling coalition.

The head of state "welcomes the fact that the parliamentary groups have agreed on a roadmap" in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz would first seek a vote of confidence on December 16, the presidential office said.

If Scholz loses the vote, as expected, Steinmeier then plans to "quickly decide on the dissolution" of the lower house, paving the way for elections.

Based on today's assessment, he therefore "considers February 23, 2025 to be a realistic date for new elections," his office said after the president had met senior figures from Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the opposition Christian Democrats.

Steinmeier urged all mainstream parties "to discuss responsibly and jointly which legislative proposals can still be implemented in this legislative period in order to ensure Germany's internal and external security and international reliability in this transitional phase".