German President Says Homeless Numbers May Rise Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) More people in Germany may become homeless this winter as soaring costs of living keep adding pressure on vulnerable households, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned on Sunday.

Over 300,000 Germans do not have a home, Steinmeier told a conference at his Bellevue residence. Of them, 45,000 are forced to sleep rough on the streets.

"More than 300,000 is a huge figure! And let's be clear: this number may rise in the coming months. The war and crises may increase the number of people suffering from lack of housing in fall and winter," he said.

Germany marks the Day of the Homeless on September 11. The German president traditionally invited people who do not have a roof over their head to his Berlin residence in the upscale Tiergarten neighborhood.

Steinmeier said that the problem of homelessness was more acute than ever at this time of crisis. He urged politicians to make sure that "the topic is not relegated to the bottom of the political agenda."

