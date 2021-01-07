UrduPoint.com
German President Says Lies Led To US Capitol Storming

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has blamed the Capitol violence on lies and provocations from the highest level of authority in the United States.

"The scenes we saw are the result of lies and more lies, of division and contempt for democracy, of hate and rabble-rousing ” including at the highest level," he said in an address to the nation.

Steinmeier called Wednesday's storming of the US parliament, which left four people dead, a turning point in the American history and an attack on the liberal Democracy.

Hundreds of protesters supporting outgoing Republican President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building during a session that eventually saw lawmakers certify Democrat Joe Biden's college vote victory with 306 votes to Trump's 232.

