UrduPoint.com

German President Says Meetings In London Will Not Lead To New Ideas On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 08:20 AM

German President Says Meetings in London Will Not Lead to New Ideas on Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday he does not expect the meetings in London during the farewell ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II to bring ideas about ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Steinmeier met in London with the heads of Ghana, Ethiopia, France, Slovenia, Moldova, and the Scandinavian countries.

"This (meetings) is very valuable.

But I think we should not expect that at such meetings on the sidelines of the mourning and funeral ceremonies new initiatives for peaceful solutions will appear, or ideas will suddenly be born on how to end the war in Ukraine," Steinmeier told German broadcaster ZDF.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on Monday.

Related Topics

Ukraine France German London Ethiopia Slovenia Ghana Moldova September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

23 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

1 day ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

1 day ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

1 day ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.