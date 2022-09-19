German President Says Meetings in London Will Not Lead to New Ideas on Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday he does not expect the meetings in London during the farewell ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II to bring ideas about ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Steinmeier met in London with the heads of Ghana, Ethiopia, France, Slovenia, Moldova, and the Scandinavian countries.

"This (meetings) is very valuable.

But I think we should not expect that at such meetings on the sidelines of the mourning and funeral ceremonies new initiatives for peaceful solutions will appear, or ideas will suddenly be born on how to end the war in Ukraine," Steinmeier told German broadcaster ZDF.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on Monday.