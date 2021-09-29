German President Says Reports About Possible Return of Visas With Moldova Fake

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday dismissed reports of the possible cancellation of visa-free travel to the Schengen area for Moldovan citizens as false.

Earlier in the day, a number of Moldovan media outlets reported that Germany, Belgium and Italy have been in discussion regarding the re-introduction of the visa regime for Moldovan citizens due to a sharp increase in political refugees from the country.

"I was surprised to read such news. When I landed here, I contacted Berlin, the Federal Ministry of the Interior, and I found out that it was unreliable news. The German government did not suggest changing its position on the visa liberalization with Moldova, it's just fake," Steinmeier told a briefing in Chisinau.

Moldova became the first CIS country to have visa-free travel with the EU countries in 2014.