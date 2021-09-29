UrduPoint.com

German President Says Reports About Possible Return Of Visas With Moldova Fake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

German President Says Reports About Possible Return of Visas With Moldova Fake

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday dismissed reports of the possible cancellation of visa-free travel to the Schengen area for Moldovan citizens as false

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday dismissed reports of the possible cancellation of visa-free travel to the Schengen area for Moldovan citizens as false.

Earlier in the day, a number of Moldovan media outlets reported that Germany, Belgium and Italy have been in discussion regarding the re-introduction of the visa regime for Moldovan citizens due to a sharp increase in political refugees from the country.

"I was surprised to read such news. When I landed here, I contacted Berlin, the Federal Ministry of the Interior, and I found out that it was unreliable news. The German government did not suggest changing its position on the visa liberalization with Moldova, it's just fake," Steinmeier told a briefing in Chisinau.

Moldova became the first CIS country to have visa-free travel with the EU countries in 2014.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Chisinau Italy Belgium Moldova Visa Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily ..

Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily use items on control rates

27 seconds ago
 SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast p ..

SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast philosophy

29 seconds ago
 PTI govt focuses only on real, sustainable develop ..

PTI govt focuses only on real, sustainable development: Raja Basharat

7 minutes ago
 German Consul Travels to Luhansk Border Crossing i ..

German Consul Travels to Luhansk Border Crossing in Eastern Ukraine - Kiev

7 minutes ago
 Over 2.63 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines,39 new in ..

Over 2.63 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines,39 new infections in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Gilani's indictment postponed till Oct 21, in graf ..

Gilani's indictment postponed till Oct 21, in graft reference

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.