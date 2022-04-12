UrduPoint.com

German President Says Return To 'Normality' With Russia Under Putin Impossible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

German President Says Return to 'Normality' With Russia Under Putin Impossible

A return to normal relations with Russia is impossible as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in power, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) A return to normal relations with Russia is impossible as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in power, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.

"This war will for a long time require our support, our ability to defend, our readiness to bear the burden," Steinmeier said at a briefing in Warsaw, adding that it is clear to him that "a return to normality with Russia under Putin is impossible."

He called for investigating "Russian war crimes in Ukraine" and bringing those responsible to justice.

Russia has denied committing war crimes in Ukraine and called for equal international scrutiny of aggression committed by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Donbas.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

