German President Seeks to Woo Undecided Voters as Crucial Polls Near

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The German president released a video on Tuesday to give a nudge to voters, many of whom are still on the fence ahead of September's Federal elections.

The short clip showed President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, The Game of Thrones actress Sibel Kekilli and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos try to figure out the Rubik's cube puzzle.

"Elections are not a game. There is so much at stake ” it's about the future of our country. Every vote counts! You decide what's next for Germany! Go and vote!" Steinmeier said in a statement on the website.

A weekend poll by the ARD broadcaster found that a quarter of voters were still undecided, four weeks before the parliamentary polls that will see Chancellor Angela Merkel step down after 16 years at the helm.