German President Sends Condolences To Biden After Kabul Bombings

Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

German President Sends Condolences to Biden After Kabul Bombings

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to US President Joe Biden after a string of suicide attacks in Kabul killed at least 90 Afghans and 13 American troops.

"We are mourning with you the victims of the brutal attacks in Kabul. Our thoughts go to the relatives of brave American soldiers who gave their lives to save others," he said in a statement.

Steinmeier praised American troops' efforts to evacuate Germans and thousands of Afghan support staff and promised that Berlin would stand by the US in the fight against terrorism.

"We are also mourning with you the many dead and injured among Afghan civilians, who sought our protection," he added.

President Biden said on Thursday that the US intelligence community believed that the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) was behind the bombings, which targeted people waiting to flee Kabul at airport gates.

