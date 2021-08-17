UrduPoint.com

German President Shames West For Kabul Chaos

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that scenes of chaos unfolding in the Afghan capital of Kabul after the militant takeover should bring shame to Western politicians.

"Scenes of despair at Kabul airport are shameful for the political West," he said in a statement.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) took control of Afghanistan with surprising ease almost 20 years after the United States claimed victory over the insurgency in the 2001 invasion.

Thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans were seen thronging Kabul's international airport on Monday. People clang to US jets in a desperate attempt to flee after Taliban rolled into the capital, prompting the government to escape.

Steinmeier said that the swift collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and security forces and the Taliban takeover "will cast a long shadow" over the country.

"The failure of our years-long efforts to build a stable, sustainable community in Afghanistan raises questions about the past and future of our foreign policy and military engagement," he added.

The former foreign minister said these "bitter" questions would need to be answered frankly and thoroughly by all NATO allies.

"But the fact remains: these days we are experiencing a human tragedy for which we share responsibility, and a political turning point that will shake us up and change the world," he said.

Steinmeier promised to do what it takes to evacuate all German citizens and Afghan support staff from Afghanistan. Hundreds of German soldiers are involved in the effort, he said.

