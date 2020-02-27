UrduPoint.com
German President Steinmeier To Pay Working Visit To Sudan On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

German President Steinmeier to Pay Working Visit to Sudan on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will travel to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday for a two-day working trip to hold talks with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan.

This will be a sitting German president's first visit to the North African country since 1985. Steinmeier is expected to discuss the current situation and developments in Sudan with the country's senior officials.

A visit to the Sudan National Museum in Khartoum is also on Steinmeier's agenda.

Your Thoughts and Comments

