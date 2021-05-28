German President Steinmeier to Run for Second Term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday announced that he intends to run for the second term.

"I would like to run for a second term as president of the Federal Republic of Germany. I would like to accompany our country on its way to the future," Steinmeier said in a televised address.