German President Steps In Amid Vote Date Deadlock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 11:56 PM
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stepped in to mediate discussions between parties deadlocked over the date for early elections brought on by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governmen
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stepped in to mediate discussions between parties deadlocked over the date for early elections brought on by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.
Germany has been in political limbo since the liberal FDP withdrew from Scholz's three-way coalition last week, depriving his government of a parliamentary majority.
Steinmeier is holding talks with party representatives "with a view to his role to create understanding", a source in the president's office told AFP on Monday.
As well as being in "close contact" with Scholz and conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Steinmeier also spoke to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who will lead the Greens into the election, the source said.
The political turbulence had also led Steinmeier to cancel a trip to Saudi Arabia that had been scheduled for 18-21 November, the source added.
Scholz last week set out his intention to hold a vote of confidence -- a key step on the way to dissolving parliament and holding new elections -- on January 15.
The planned date for the vote in parliament would put the country on course for an election in late March.
But the conservatives have pressed the chancellor to hold the vote as soon as Wednesday, opening the way for an election in January.
Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters on Monday that "the chancellor will not be bringing a vote of confidence on Wednesday".
Scholz has signalled openness to an earlier confidence vote, saying Sunday that it could happen this year "if all sides agree".
But the chancellor wants to make progress on key legislation, such as welfare reform and constitutional safeguards, before parliament is dissolved.
Scholz suggested that Merz should hold talks with parliamentary leaders over a date but the proposal was rejected out of hand by the opposition.
The Greens, Scholz's remaining coalition partner, have also called for clarity on the election timetable, with outgoing leader Ricarda Lang saying the party was "prepared for anything".
The final date for a confidence vote was however down to Scholz, Habeck told reporters Monday.
"Ultimately, the decision is his," Habeck said.
If, as expected, Scholz loses a confidence vote, under the constitution Steinmeier would have 21 days within which to dissolve parliament.
Recent Stories
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 millio ..
Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-bo ..
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
More Stories From World
-
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership37 seconds ago
-
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam50 seconds ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 million by Pak-American Co ..52 minutes ago
-
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian territories2 hours ago
-
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountability of unabated Is ..3 hours ago
-
KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat3 hours ago
-
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote3 hours ago
-
Middle Eastern leaders stress regional cooperation, collective efforts to prevent wider conflict2 hours ago
-
10 killed in northeast India police station attack: government2 hours ago
-
Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran2 hours ago
-
China to continue support Pakistan in fighting terrorism: Lin Jian2 hours ago