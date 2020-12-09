UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German President To Meet With Belarus' Tikhanovskaya On Dec 14 - Press Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

German President to Meet With Belarus' Tikhanovskaya on Dec 14 - Press Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to meet with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader in exile and an ex-presidential candidate, on December 14, the president's press office said on Wednesday.

No details about the upcoming meeting have been provided, and no press statements from the presidency are expected.

Belarus is experiencing political turmoil since the August 9 election, when incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko's victory, declared by the country's Central Electoral Commission, was not recognized by the opposition. Large-scale anti-government protests are ongoing to this day, as the opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

Shortly after the election, the opposition leader fled to Lithuania, from where she continues rallying support from European leaders. Tikhanovskaya has already met with many EU heads of state and government.

The Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said that anti-government demonstrations in the republic were being coordinated from abroad.

Related Topics

Election German Lithuania August December From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

28 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

29 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

49 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

1 hour ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.