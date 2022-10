German President to Visit Japan From November 1-3 - Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Japan from November 1-3, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Germany, chairing the G7 this year, is Japan's important partner that shares fundamental values.

The visit of President Steinmeier is expected to further deepen relations between Japan and Germany," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

As part of his visit, the German president will also meet with Emperor of Japan Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako. All the officials are scheduled to have dinner together, the statement read.