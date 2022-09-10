German President to Visit Mexico This Month - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Mexico, postponed over COVID-19 concerns, is now scheduled for September 19-21, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs informs.

"President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to Mexico from 19 to 21 September," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

According to the release, Steinmeier will hold a meeting with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as legislators, businessmen, federal government bodies, the governments of Mexico City and the state of Jalisco, cultural and educational figures.

Germany is Mexico's fourth largest trade partner and first among European nations with a trade turnover of over $24.7 billion.