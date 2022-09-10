UrduPoint.com

German President To Visit Mexico This Month - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 05:00 AM

German President to Visit Mexico This Month - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Mexico, postponed over COVID-19 concerns, is now scheduled for September 19-21, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs informs.

"President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to Mexico from 19 to 21 September," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

According to the release, Steinmeier will hold a meeting with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as legislators, businessmen, federal government bodies, the governments of Mexico City and the state of Jalisco, cultural and educational figures.

Germany is Mexico's fourth largest trade partner and first among European nations with a trade turnover of over $24.7 billion.

Related Topics

German Visit Germany Mexico City Mexico September From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

5 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

5 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

5 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

5 hours ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

5 hours ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.