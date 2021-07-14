UrduPoint.com
German President Urges Fellow Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

German President Urges Fellow Citizens to Get Vaccinated

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Germany's figurehead President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on fellow citizens in a special video message to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, 43% of the adult population in Germany is fully vaccinated, while almost 59% received at least one dose of the two-component vaccine. Experts from the Robert Koch Institute recommend vaccinating 85% of the population aged 12-59 and 90% of those over 60.

"I ask everyone who is not yet sure: get vaccinated! Don't give up! The overall goal will only be achieved if more people in our country are fully protected by vaccination.

Only in this case, variants of the virus, such as the current variant 'delta', will not force the introduction of new restrictions. Only in this way will we be protected from serious and fatal infections with a high degree of safety," the head of state said.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier pointed out that nationwide immunization is a condition for "shops, businesses, cultural institutions, and restaurants remain open." Only with the help of vaccines Germany can overcome the consequences of the pandemic, he said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn made similar statements.

More Stories From World

