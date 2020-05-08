German president urges 'more cooperation' in virus fight on WWII anniversary

The world must draw lessons from the past and work together to beat the coronavirus, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a landmark speech Friday marking 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe

"For us Germans, 'never again' means 'never again alone'," Steinmeier said at a solemn Berlin ceremony.

"If we don't hold Europe together, including during and after this pandemic, then we are not living up to May 8," he said.

"We want more, not less cooperation in the world -- also in the fight against the pandemic."