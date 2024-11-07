Open Menu

German President Urges 'reason And Responsibility' Amid Govt Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday called for "reason and responsibility" amid the political crisis sparked by the collapse of Berlin's ruling three-party coalition.

The country needs "stable majorities and a government that is able to act" at a time of global upheaval, the head of state said.

"I expect all those in positions of responsibility to rise to the magnitude of the challenges we face."

It was not the time for "tactics and squabbling", he warned, pointing to the "uncertain political situation... in our own country, in Europe, in the world, and also after the elections in the United States."

After months of infighting, the coalition between Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) finally collapsed on Wednesday night.

The crisis was sparked when Scholz sacked his troublesome finance minister Christian Lindner from the FDP, ousting the smallest party from the coalition.

The shock move leaves the chancellor's SPD and the Greens ruling in a precarious minority government at a time when Germany is facing multiple domestic and international crises.

Scholz said he would seek a vote of confidence by January 15 so lawmakers can decide whether to call early elections by March -- about half a year ahead.

But opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the centre-right CDU and other parties have urged him to hold a confidence vote as soon as next week to pave the way for elections in January.

If Scholz were to lose a confidence vote, the German president, whose role is mostly ceremonial, would have to dissolve the parliament within 21 days.

"I am ready to take this decision," Steinmeier said.

