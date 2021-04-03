German President Warns About 'Serious Restrictions' Over COVID-19 in Upcoming Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the country may introduce serious coronavirus-linked restrictions within the upcoming weeks.

"The next several weeks will again require serious restrictions, you know that as well as me," Steinmeier said in a televised address to the German people on Friday.

He stressed that the feeling of powerlessness and disappointment along with the public trust crisis were spreading in German society.

The president also pointed out the importance of the vaccination, adding that he had received the first dose of a vaccine two days ago.