German President Warns Against Burning Bridges With Russia Despite Current Issues

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday warns against severing all ties with Russia despite the current knotty period in bilateral relations.

"During this complicated phase of our relations we must pay attention to avoid severance of all connections," Steinmeier said during an event organized by the German Eastern business Association.

The official welcomed the discussion between Berlin, Brussels and Washington on how to maintain relations with Moscow going forward.

"We, on both sides, are responsible for the future of a peaceful Europe," the president added.

Steinmeier also noted the importance of political relations for economic cooperation. While touching upon problematic issues, the president noted the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and called for his release.