German President, Wife To Visit Denmark From June 12-13 Amid Spying Scandal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:50 PM

German President, Wife to Visit Denmark From June 12-13 Amid Spying Scandal

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife will visit Denmark from June 12-13 to take part in the ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the border demarcation between the two countries against the backdrop of a spying scandal.

The centenary celebration of border demarcation was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

"Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Budenbender will visit Denmark from 12 to 13 June 2021. The celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Danish-German border demarcation will be held at the site of the Battle of Dybbol and in the town of Sonderborg," the president's office said in a statement.

Steinmeier's schedule during visit will include a dinner with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, joint activities with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and a dinner at the invitation of the queen.

On Sunday, a European media investigation revealed that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service cooperated with US intelligence operations that targeted the highest-ranking European officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014. Merkel commented on Monday by saying that Berlin's approach to investigating such incidents remained unchanged.

