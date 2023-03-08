German Prosecution Confirms Search of Ship Allegedly Involved in Attack on Nord Streams

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany confirmed to RIA Novosti that searches had been carried out on a ship that was allegedly carrying explosives to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, adding that there is no evidence yet that a certain state was managing the operation to carry out terrorist attacks.

"From January 18 to January 20, 2023, federal prosecutors searched the ship in connection with its suspicious lease. There is a suspicion that the ship in question could be used to transport explosive devices that exploded on September 26, 2022, on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea," the prosecutor's office said.

At the moment, the evaluation of the seized material evidence and traces is ongoing, the identity of the perpetrators and their motives are also the subject of ongoing investigations, it said.

"There is currently no reliable evidence on this matter, especially on the issue of state control," the office emphasized.

As part of further investigations, the prosecutor's office will follow all leads to find out the facts.

"There are no suspicions regarding the employees of the German company that leased the ship," it added.