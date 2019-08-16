(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Germany 's Prosecutor General has accused Abdula S., a military translator and dual citizen of Germany and Afghanistan , of state treason in favor of the Iranian government , the prosecution said Friday in a statement.

"The accused is suspected of disclosing top secret classified information and official secrets on 18 counts," the statement said.

According to the investigation, Abdula S. worked as a translator and defense consultant for the German military for many years, during which he passed on to Iranian intelligence services top secret information belonging to the German government.