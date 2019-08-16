UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Prosecution Suspects Former Military Translator Of State Treason In Iran's Favor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:41 PM

German Prosecution Suspects Former Military Translator of State Treason in Iran's Favor

Germany's Prosecutor General has accused Abdula S., a military translator and dual citizen of Germany and Afghanistan, of state treason in favor of the Iranian government, the prosecution said Friday in a statement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Germany's Prosecutor General has accused Abdula S., a military translator and dual citizen of Germany and Afghanistan, of state treason in favor of the Iranian government, the prosecution said Friday in a statement.

"The accused is suspected of disclosing top secret classified information and official secrets on 18 counts," the statement said.

According to the investigation, Abdula S. worked as a translator and defense consultant for the German military for many years, during which he passed on to Iranian intelligence services top secret information belonging to the German government.

Related Topics

Afghanistan German Germany Government Top

Recent Stories

Bosnia Charges Iraqi, Turkish Citizens With Migran ..

4 minutes ago

Sanctions Made Iran's Defense Self-Sufficient, Abl ..

4 minutes ago

Couple held for raping, blackmailing' 45 girls in ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues contempt of court noti ..

12 minutes ago

UK Pakistan may enhance trade volume , says Mandvi ..

12 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister condemns unprovoked Indian firi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.