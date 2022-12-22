German Prosecutor Confirms Arrest of Intelligence Officer Suspected of Working for Russia

The German Federal Public Prosecutor General said on Thursday that an officer of the German foreign intelligence service Bundes nachrichtendienst (BND) was detained on suspicion of cooperation with Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The German Federal Public Prosecutor General said on Thursday that an officer of the German foreign intelligence service Bundes nachrichtendienst (BND) was detained on suspicion of cooperation with Russia.

Earlier, German magazine Der Spiegel reported about the detention of an intelligence officer.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor General ... on December 21 detained the German citizen Carsten L.

with the help of the criminal police in Berlin ... In 2022, he handed over the information he received in the course of his professional activities to the Russian intelligence service. The content is a state secret," the statement said.

The apartment and workplace of the suspect, who until recently worked for the BND, were searched, the statement noted, adding that in connection with the ongoing investigation, a search was carried out at the home of another person involved.