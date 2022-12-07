UrduPoint.com

German Prosecutor General Says Coup Suspects Also Wanted To Create New Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:22 PM

German Prosecutor General Says Coup Suspects Also Wanted to Create New Army

Those suspected of planning a coup in Germany, among other things, wanted to create a new army in the country, German Prosecutor General Peter Frank said.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Those suspected of planning a coup in Germany, among other things, wanted to create a new army in the country, German Prosecutor General Peter Frank said.

According to the German Prosecutor General's Office, the suspects within their association created a council similar to the government.

"In addition to this council, which planned to create a new structure of the state, according to our information, their 'military wing' was supposed to found a new German army," the prosecutor general said.

Earlier, the department reported that on Wednesday, 25 people had been detained on suspicion of participating in a conspiracy to seize power by force in Germany, searches were being carried out in the houses and apartments of another 27 people.

According to the report, 14 out of 25 detainees belong to the "military wing" of this association, among them former servicemen. The ideological foundations of the conspiracy, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, were borrowed from the right-wing radical network of organizations Reichsbuerger ("Citizens of the Reich") and QAnon.

Related Topics

Army German Germany From Government

Recent Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Award for Raci ..

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Award for Racial Justice Activism

2 minutes ago
 South Korean President Outlines Need to Surpass No ..

South Korean President Outlines Need to Surpass North in Military Power - Office

2 minutes ago
 DMC East bans setting up new advertising sites in ..

DMC East bans setting up new advertising sites in District East

2 minutes ago
 Book fair, food festival for female students held ..

Book fair, food festival for female students held at IIUI

2 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in murder case

Life term awarded in murder case

13 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark National Voters' Day

Seminar held to mark National Voters' Day

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.