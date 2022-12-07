German Prosecutor General Says Coup Suspects Also Wanted to Create New Army

(@FahadShabbir)

Those suspected of planning a coup in Germany, among other things, wanted to create a new army in the country, German Prosecutor General Peter Frank said.

According to the German Prosecutor General's Office, the suspects within their association created a council similar to the government.

"In addition to this council, which planned to create a new structure of the state, according to our information, their 'military wing' was supposed to found a new German army," the prosecutor general said.

Earlier, the department reported that on Wednesday, 25 people had been detained on suspicion of participating in a conspiracy to seize power by force in Germany, searches were being carried out in the houses and apartments of another 27 people.

According to the report, 14 out of 25 detainees belong to the "military wing" of this association, among them former servicemen. The ideological foundations of the conspiracy, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, were borrowed from the right-wing radical network of organizations Reichsbuerger ("Citizens of the Reich") and QAnon.