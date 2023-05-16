German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The German Fed­er­al Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tor Gen­er­al's office said on Monday that it had brought charges against four individuals allegedly involved in the establishment and activities of a right-wing extremist and terrorist organization.

In early April, German media reported that law enforcement agencies had initiated a large-scale operation against far-right groups, deploying over 1,000 officers in 11 Federal states. As part of the operation, four alleged members of a neo-Nazi group dubbed Knockout 51 were arrested in the German city of Eisenach.

"On May 2, 2023, the federal prosecution filed charges ... against German citizens Leon R.

, Bastian A., Maximilian A. and Eric K. The suspects are suspected of creating a domestic criminal and terrorist organization or being members thereof," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

Knockout 51 was a right-wing extremist group that recruited nationalist-minded youth, indoctrinating them with extremist ideas using a martial arts club as cover, the office stated, adding that the organization also trained people to fight with law enforcement forces and left-wing activists.

The suspects are facing numerous charges, including infliction of "grievous bodily injury," attacks against law enforcement officers, and violation of the gun legislation, among other things.