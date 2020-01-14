UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Prosecutors Charge Six Volkswagen Staffers In Emissions Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:39 PM

German Prosecutors Charge Six Volkswagen Staffers in Emissions Scandal

German prosecutors in Braunschweig have charged six Volkswagen employees for playing an active role in cheating carbon emissions tests, the authority said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) German prosecutors in Braunschweig have charged six Volkswagen employees for playing an active role in cheating carbon emissions tests, the authority said in a press release on Tuesday.

This brings up to 11 the number of those charged with equipping about nine million cars sold in Germany and beyond with defeat devices that allowed them to pass tests and get tax breaks despite not meeting pollution standards.

"The prosecution has now filed charges against six more Volkswagen AG employees. They are accused of serious fraud, false certification and tax evasion at various periods between November 2006 and September 2015," it said.

Of those six, three executives were charged with committing the offense, while others were deemed accessories to the crime. The latter "knowingly and voluntary" helped design and fine-tune the defeat devices. Thirty-two other staffers are still under investigation.

Related Topics

German Germany Braunschweig September November 2015 Volkswagen Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Lord Mayor of the ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of French Co ..

25 minutes ago

PTI govt to stop Maryam for moving abroad: Faisal ..

34 seconds ago

Minister directs for ensuring free medicines in em ..

35 seconds ago

55 minutes ago

Former Green Beret Pleads Guilty to Receiving Stol ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.