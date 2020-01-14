German Prosecutors Charge Six Volkswagen Staffers in Emissions Scandal

German prosecutors in Braunschweig have charged six Volkswagen employees for playing an active role in cheating carbon emissions tests, the authority said in a press release on Tuesday

This brings up to 11 the number of those charged with equipping about nine million cars sold in Germany and beyond with defeat devices that allowed them to pass tests and get tax breaks despite not meeting pollution standards.

"The prosecution has now filed charges against six more Volkswagen AG employees. They are accused of serious fraud, false certification and tax evasion at various periods between November 2006 and September 2015," it said.

Of those six, three executives were charged with committing the offense, while others were deemed accessories to the crime. The latter "knowingly and voluntary" helped design and fine-tune the defeat devices. Thirty-two other staffers are still under investigation.