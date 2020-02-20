German Prosecutors Confirm Death Of Two People In Hanau Shooting Attacks - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) German prosecutors have officially confirmed that at least two people had been killed in two shooting attacks in the town of Hanau, the Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper reported.
On late Wednesday, unknown gunmen opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau. According to the Bild newspaper, the attacks left at least eight people dead and five more critically injured.
Police are reportedly searching for the attackers.