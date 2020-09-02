UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Prosecutors Decline To Comment On Navalny's Situation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:10 PM

German Prosecutors Decline to Comment on Navalny's Situation

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Office of the German Federal Public Prosecutor told Sputnik regarding the illness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, that it disclosed information about its investigations or lack thereof only in special cases.

Navalny, who was initially hospitalized in Russia on August 20, is now being treated in the Charite clinic in Berlin. The Russian Office of the Prosecutor General has requested help from Germany on the case ” medical data, in particular.

According to Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the German Ministry of Justice has confirmed receiving the request.

"The Office of the German Federal Public Prosecutor does not disclose whether it has carried out an investigation regarding any particular person or issue, except in some special cases," the federal agency said, when asked if it had any probes open on Navalny's situation.

The prosecutors said they could not "provide any information" on the question.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin August From Opposition

Recent Stories

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set pri ..

23 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent re ..

27 minutes ago

Â 

31 minutes ago

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.