BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Office of the German Federal Public Prosecutor told Sputnik regarding the illness of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, that it disclosed information about its investigations or lack thereof only in special cases.

Navalny, who was initially hospitalized in Russia on August 20, is now being treated in the Charite clinic in Berlin. The Russian Office of the Prosecutor General has requested help from Germany on the case ” medical data, in particular.

According to Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the German Ministry of Justice has confirmed receiving the request.

"The Office of the German Federal Public Prosecutor does not disclose whether it has carried out an investigation regarding any particular person or issue, except in some special cases," the federal agency said, when asked if it had any probes open on Navalny's situation.

The prosecutors said they could not "provide any information" on the question.