German Prosecutors Demand Higher Penalty for Left-Wing Extremist - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The German Federal Public Prosecutor General's Office intends to demand a higher penalty for the ringleader of a leftist group whose earlier verdict caused riots in a number of German cities, German news magazine Spiegel reported on Friday.

In late May, the Dresden Higher Regional Court sentenced four members of a left-wing group who carried out a string of attacks on members of German neo-Nazi groups. The woman, who in accordance with Germany's privacy laws was referred to only as "Lina E.," was sentenced to five years and three months in prison but was later told she would only have to return to jail if she loses her appeal.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office confirmed to Spiegel that the agency intends to appeal the verdict and seek to tighten it.

Lina E. and the other convicts' defense also intends to appeal the verdicts and achieve acquittals. According to the defense, the trial was politically motivated, and the mere fact of interference in the case by the federal prosecutor's office led to harsher sentences.

On the night after the verdict, riots broke out in a number of German cities. Protesters threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at the police, which resulted in more than 10 law enforcement officers receiving non-serious injuries. Riots broke out in Leipzig on Saturday evening, leaving around 50 police officers injured.