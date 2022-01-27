UrduPoint.com

German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Citizen Suspected Of Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 02:45 PM

The German Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against a Russian citizen suspected of espionage, the office said in a statement published on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The German Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against a Russian citizen suspected of espionage, the office said in a statement published on Thursday.

The Russian citizen, known as Ilnur N, who worked in one of the German universities, was detained last year.

German prosecutors believe that he met with Russian intelligence officers several times to give them information in exchange for money.

"On December 9, 2021, the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany filed charges against Russian citizen Ilnur N. in the state security chamber of the Munich Higher Regional Court due to alleged intelligence activities," the statement read.

