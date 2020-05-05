German Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant For Russian Suspected of Bundestag Hack - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Tue 05th May 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) German federal prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for Dmitry Badin, a Russian citizen alleged of participating in a cyberattack on the Bundestag in 2015, the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports on Tuesday.

Badin is also wanted in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which alleges that he is a member of the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). He was one of seven individuals charged by the US for alleged hacking.

According to the newspaper, German prosecutors investigated the case together with the Federal Criminal Police Office and law enforcement officers from both the United States and the Netherlands. Dutch officers reportedly provided key information to their German colleagues in the lead up to charges being filed.

The attack on the Bundestag reportedly took place from April 30 to May 20 in 2015.

German prosecutors are confident that they can prove that the suspect not only participated in the attack but can also detail how and when the attack took place, the newspaper stated.

Badin allegedly installed malicious software onto the Bundestag computer system on May 7, 2015, the newspaper reports. Lawmakers were reportedly sent emails designed to look like they were from the United Nations, which allowed hackers to gain access and download 16 gigabytes of data.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly accused Russia of waging cyberattacks on other countries, but Moscow has consistently denied the allegations.

The head of the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov in October warned that global terrorist organizations and other malicious actors have the capacity to disguise cyberattacks so that they appear to have been waged by certain nations.

