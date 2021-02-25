German Prosecutors Lay Charges Against German Citizen Over Spying For Russia
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The German Prosecutor General's office said Thursday it had brought charges against a German citizen, who is suspected of espionage for Russia.
According to the prosecutors, the suspect gave Bundestag building blueprints to an employee at the Russian embassy in 2017. The employee is allegedly working for the Russian military intelligence service.