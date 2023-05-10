The German Office of the Federal Prosecutor said on Wednesday that two alleged members of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah were detained in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The German Office of the Federal Prosecutor said on Wednesday that two alleged members of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah were detained in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony.

"The suspects are accused of membership in a terrorist organization abroad," the office said in a statement, clarifying that Lebanese citizen Hassan M.

and German and Lebanese citizen Abdul-Latif W. were arrested on Wednesday in Lower Saxony.

The suspects are due to appear before the Federal Court of Justice, which will review the decision on their pre-trial detention, later on Wednesday, the statement added.