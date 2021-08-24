UrduPoint.com

German Prosecutors Open Attempted Murder Probe Into Campus Poisoning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

German Prosecutors Open Attempted Murder Probe Into Campus Poisoning

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) German prosecutors in the state of Hesse began an investigation into attempted murder on Tuesday after seven students were apparently poisoned on the campus of a technical university in Darmstadt.

"The investigation is in full swing and the police are doing their utmost to promptly identify the perpetrator or perpetrators," the prosecutors and police said in a joint statement.

TU Darmstadt administration said several milk cartons and water containers appeared to have been spiked with a substance that made seven people ill. Symptoms included bluish discoloration of the extremities. It said poisoned liquids had a distinct "acrid smell."

The police sent a 40-strong homicide squad to the campus. They said they identified the chemical involved based on the symptoms of poisoning but did not say what it was. There are currently no suspects and no motive has been established.

Related Topics

Murder Police Water German

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

56 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

2 hours ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

2 hours ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.