German Prosecutors Open Attempted Murder Probe Into Campus Poisoning

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) German prosecutors in the state of Hesse began an investigation into attempted murder on Tuesday after seven students were apparently poisoned on the campus of a technical university in Darmstadt.

"The investigation is in full swing and the police are doing their utmost to promptly identify the perpetrator or perpetrators," the prosecutors and police said in a joint statement.

TU Darmstadt administration said several milk cartons and water containers appeared to have been spiked with a substance that made seven people ill. Symptoms included bluish discoloration of the extremities. It said poisoned liquids had a distinct "acrid smell."

The police sent a 40-strong homicide squad to the campus. They said they identified the chemical involved based on the symptoms of poisoning but did not say what it was. There are currently no suspects and no motive has been established.