UrduPoint.com

German Prosecutors Probing Ransomware Attack On Fuel Distributor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:25 PM

German Prosecutors Probing Ransomware Attack on Fuel Distributor

The Hamburg public prosecutor's office is investigating a suspected ransomware attack on the fuel distributor Marquard & Bahls, the parent company of hacked firms Mabanaft and Oiltanking Deutschland

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Hamburg public prosecutor's office is investigating a suspected ransomware attack on the fuel distributor Marquard & Bahls, the parent company of hacked firms Mabanaft and Oiltanking Deutschland.

"The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation on suspicion of blackmail after a ransomware attack on Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told Sputnik.

The German interior ministry said that the attack on Mabanaft, which stores and distributes fuel, posed a risk to critical infrastructure. The Federal information technology security agency is involved in the probe.

The Hamburg-based companies said they discovered on Saturday that their IT systems had been hit by hacks. Oiltanking Deutschland, a large German tank storage logistics company, said its terminals were operating with limited capacity and declared "force majeure."

Related Topics

Attack Interior Ministry Technology German Company Hamburg Tank

Recent Stories

400 cops deployed to guard Covid-19 vaccination te ..

400 cops deployed to guard Covid-19 vaccination teams

31 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

33 seconds ago
 Understanding being created about POS: RTO Chief C ..

Understanding being created about POS: RTO Chief Commissioner RTO

34 seconds ago
 Russia to Ban Entry for Officials Involved in RT D ..

Russia to Ban Entry for Officials Involved in RT DE Broadcaster Ban in Germany

38 seconds ago
 Higher education among top priorities of KP govt: ..

Higher education among top priorities of KP govt: Mahmood Khan

5 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in road mishap

One killed, two injured in road mishap

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>