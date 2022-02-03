German Prosecutors Probing Ransomware Attack on Fuel Distributor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hamburg public prosecutor's office is investigating a suspected ransomware attack on the fuel distributor Marquard & Bahls, the parent company of hacked firms Mabanaft and Oiltanking Deutschland

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Hamburg public prosecutor's office is investigating a suspected ransomware attack on the fuel distributor Marquard & Bahls, the parent company of hacked firms Mabanaft and Oiltanking Deutschland.

"The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation on suspicion of blackmail after a ransomware attack on Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told Sputnik.

The German interior ministry said that the attack on Mabanaft, which stores and distributes fuel, posed a risk to critical infrastructure. The Federal information technology security agency is involved in the probe.

The Hamburg-based companies said they discovered on Saturday that their IT systems had been hit by hacks. Oiltanking Deutschland, a large German tank storage logistics company, said its terminals were operating with limited capacity and declared "force majeure."