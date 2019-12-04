UrduPoint.com
German Prosecutors Say Have Proof Russian 'State Bodies' Involved In Killing Of Georgian

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

German Prosecutors Say Have Proof Russian 'State Bodies' Involved in Killing of Georgian

Germany's Public Prosecutor General's office said Wednesday it had enough proof that state entities of Russia or Russia's Chechen Republic were involved in the killing of a Georgian national in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Germany's Public Prosecutor General's office said Wednesday it had enough proof that state entities of Russia or Russia's Chechen Republic were involved in the killing of a Georgian national in Berlin.

The spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, stressed back in August, shortly after a Russian national was detained in Berlin as a suspect, that the case had "nothing to do with the Russian state and official institutions."

"There is enough factual evidence that the killing of Tornike K. was carried out on behalf of state bodies either of Russia or of the Chechen Republic as part of Russia," the prosecutors said.

