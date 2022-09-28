German Prosecutors Searching AfD Party Headquarters

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 07:10 PM

The opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) said on Wednesday that its federal headquarters in Berlin were searched by the city prosecutor's office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) said on Wednesday that its Federal headquarters in Berlin were searched by the city prosecutor's office.

"Since this morning, the Berlin prosecutor's office has been conducting a search in the premises of the federal headquarters of Alternative for Germany, without any prior inquiry," the party said in a statement.

If the prosecutor's office had contacted the party in advance, its members would have responded accordingly and provided the necessary documents, the co-chair of the AfD Tino Chrupalla said.

Chrupalla also noted that investigators have been copying contents of hard disks, mailboxes and file folders, which can only be interpreted as a purposeful action to limit the security and integrity of the internal party data.

Another co-leader Alice Weidel said that this is "an extremely unusual and highly disproportionate measure to intimidate" the party.

Media reports indicate that the search is primarily related to the investigation against former party chairman Joerg Meuthen over a scandal involving illegal party donations. The AfD allegedly made false statements in the accountability reports to the EU parliament in the years from 2016 to 2018.

