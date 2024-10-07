German Prosecutors Seek 12 Years Jail Over Stasi Killing
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) German prosecutors on Monday demanded a 12-year sentence for a former Stasi officer accused of murdering a Polish man at a Berlin border crossing half a century ago.
Martin Naumann, 80, a former officer in the East German secret police, is alleged to have killed Czeslaw Kukuczka by shooting him in the back at close range as he sought to flee to the West.
On the day of the killing in 1974, Kukuczka is said to have gone to the Polish embassy in East Berlin to demand passage to West Germany.
According to recent historical research, the 38-year-old threatened to detonate a dummy bomb if his demands were not met.
Embassy staff are believed to have approved Kukuczka's request, while alerting East German authorities to the threat.
Stasi officials handed Kukuczka an exit visa and led him to Friedrichstrasse station in central Berlin, one of the best-known border crossings to the West.
Instead of allowing Kukuczka to walk free, Stasi officers were under orders to render the Pole "harmless", according to archival documents.
The phrase is a common euphemism found in Stasi documents to refer to the liquidation of political opponents, according to historians.
Kukuczka had passed through two of three control points before he was shot dead by Naumann, who was concealed behind a screen, according to prosecutors.
Three schoolgirls from West Germany, who were on their way back from a class trip, witnessed the crime. The women were called to testify at the trial.
Recent Stories
Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
More Stories From World
-
Florida orders evacuations as Hurricane Milton strengthens11 minutes ago
-
France vows to adhere to EU spending rules21 minutes ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says Israeli strike kills 10 firefighters31 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide'41 minutes ago
-
Chinese hospital promotes heart disease treatment without radiation1 hour ago
-
US duo win Nobel for gene regulation breakthrough1 hour ago
-
Passenger trips surge as National Day holiday concludes1 hour ago
-
Study identifies 9 species of critically endangered Chinese salamander1 hour ago
-
2023 'driest year' for global rivers in 33 years: World weather agency1 hour ago
-
Pope slams 'shameful' failure of diplomacy in Mideast1 hour ago
-
Oil rises after strong US employment data1 hour ago
-
Artist Marina Abramovic hopes first China show offers tech respite1 hour ago