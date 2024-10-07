German prosecutors seek 12 years jail over Stasi killing

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) German prosecutors on Monday demanded a 12-year sentence for a former Stasi officer accused of murdering a Polish man at a Berlin border crossing half a century ago.

Martin Naumann, 80, a former officer in the East German secret police, is alleged to have killed Czeslaw Kukuczka by shooting him in the back at close range as he sought to flee to the West.

On the day of the killing in 1974, Kukuczka is said to have gone to the Polish embassy in East Berlin to demand passage to West Germany.

According to recent historical research, the 38-year-old threatened to detonate a dummy bomb if his demands were not met.

Embassy staff are believed to have approved Kukuczka's request, while alerting East German authorities to the threat.

Stasi officials handed Kukuczka an exit visa and led him to Friedrichstrasse station in central Berlin, one of the best-known border crossings to the West.

Instead of allowing Kukuczka to walk free, Stasi officers were under orders to render the Pole "harmless", according to archival documents.

The phrase is a common euphemism found in Stasi documents to refer to the liquidation of political opponents, according to historians.

Kukuczka had passed through two of three control points before he was shot dead by Naumann, who was concealed behind a screen, according to prosecutors.

Three schoolgirls from West Germany, who were on their way back from a class trip, witnessed the crime. The women were called to testify at the trial.