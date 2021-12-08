German prosecutors seek life for Russian in 'state-ordered' murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :German prosecutors on Tuesday sought life in jail for a Russian man accused of assassinating a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park, allegedly on the orders of Moscow.

The suspect named by prosecutors as Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, stands accused of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019, in a case that has tested already frayed ties between Germany and Russia.