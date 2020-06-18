German Prosecutors Send Case Against Russian Accused of Killing Georgian to Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German prosecutors sent a case against a Russian national accused of killing a Georgian to court, the prosecutors said in a press release on Thursday

According to the press release, the Federal prosecutors read out the charges against Vadim K., "also known as Vadim S."

"The accused is suspected of murder and violating the law on arms," the prosecutors said.

Last year, Germany declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae in connection with the murder of a Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, which happened on August 23.

A suspect detained immediately after the incident was a Russian national.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that extradition of Khangoshvili, who is suspected of terrorism in Russia, was repeatedly discussed with Germany but there was no official request. According to Putin, Russia would "do everything to figure this out" and help Germany in the investigation.