German Prosecutors Treating Hanau Shootings as Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Federal prosecutors have taken over the probe into two shootings in the central German city of Hanau and are treating them as terror acts, the regional interior minister said Thursday.

"The first results [of the investigation] point to a xenophobic motive," Peter Beuth was quoted as saying in parliament by the Hessenschau television program, adding terrorism was suspected.

The body of the alleged gunman, identified in the German media as 43-year-old man, was found in his home together with another body. Police reportedly found a note in which he took responsibility for the attacks on two shisha bars that claimed the lives of nine people.