UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Prosecutors Treating Hanau Shootings As Terrorism

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:12 PM

German Prosecutors Treating Hanau Shootings as Terrorism

Federal prosecutors have taken over the probe into two shootings in the central German city of Hanau and are treating them as terror acts, the regional interior minister said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Federal prosecutors have taken over the probe into two shootings in the central German city of Hanau and are treating them as terror acts, the regional interior minister said Thursday.

"The first results [of the investigation] point to a xenophobic motive," Peter Beuth was quoted as saying in parliament by the Hessenschau television program, adding terrorism was suspected.

The body of the alleged gunman, identified in the German media as 43-year-old man, was found in his home together with another body. Police reportedly found a note in which he took responsibility for the attacks on two shisha bars that claimed the lives of nine people.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Parliament German Shisha Man Media TV

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Decries Protests Against Return of Ukrai ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Thanks FBI for Help in Preventing Terrorist ..

3 minutes ago

Australia to hold wide-ranging inquiry into disast ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Two passengers dead from quarantined ..

3 minutes ago

Germany shooting: Nine dead after two attacks on H ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi hit by petrol shortage after Keamari oil a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.