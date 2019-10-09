UrduPoint.com
German Public Prosecutor General Launches Probe Into Shooting Attack In Halle - Reports

Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

The German Public Prosecutor General started on Wednesday an investigation into the deadly shooting attack that took place in the city of Halle, the Spiegel media outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The German Public Prosecutor General started on Wednesday an investigation into the deadly shooting attack that took place in the city of Halle, the Spiegel media outlet reported.

Earlier in the day, the local police said that the attack near a synagogue left two people killed.

According to the Bild newspaper, a hand grenade was also thrown at a Jewish cemetery. The local police said they had arrested a suspected gunman.

Later, shooting was also reported in the neighboring town of Landsberg.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the train station in Halle was closed due to the police operation. The local police also said that the city faced heavy traffic jams following the attack.

