German Public Prosecutor General Says Halle Attacker Could Have Accomplice

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:37 PM

German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank said on Thursday that the gunman who opened fire near a synagogue in the city of Halle could have an accomplice

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank said on Thursday that the gunman who opened fire near a synagogue in the city of Halle could have an accomplice.

On Wednesday, Halle police said that the attack had left two people killed and two more injured. A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown at a Jewish cemetery. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen Stephan Balliet.

"[We are investigating] whether there was an accomplice in the network, who maintained contact with him [the attacker], maybe encouraged him.

We will persecute him [a possible accomplice]. In order to do that we must study all his communications, focus on his activities in the darknet before the attack," Frank said at a press conference.

He confirmed that police had conducted a search in the flat of Balliet. According to Frank, the investigation is now focusing on a number of issues, including the way how the attacker got the weapons.

The attack was carried out on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. Following the attack, police boosted security measures at train stations, airports and in synagogues across Germany.

