German Rail Operator And Train Drivers Reach Deal In Wage Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Germany's Deutsche Bahn rail operator and the GDL train drivers' union have reached an agreement in a wage dispute that has caused months of crippling strikes in the country, the union said on Monday.
Details of the agreement will be announced in a press conference on Tuesday, GDL said in a statement.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn also confirmed to AFP that an agreement had been reached.
Train drivers have walked out six times since November, causing disruption for huge numbers of passengers.
GDL has been demanding more money for its members as well as a 35-hour week for the same salary as the current 38-hour week.
Deutsche Bahn had most recently offered up to 13 percent more pay, as well as the option of cutting the working week down to 37 hours starting in 2026.
Europe's largest economy has faced industrial action for months as workers and management across multiple sectors wrestle over terms amid high inflation and weak business activity.
