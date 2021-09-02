German rail operator turns to courts amid fresh strikes

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Thursday it will take legal action to end strikes as train drivers began five days of walkouts on passenger services in an ongoing pay dispute

Frankfurt, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Thursday it will take legal action to end strikes as train drivers began five days of walkouts on passenger services in an ongoing pay dispute.

The ongoing strike action was not within "the relevant legal framework", said Martin Seiler, personnel director for Deutsche Bahn.

"Therefore we must act in the interest of our customers and employees and allow the strike to be legally reviewed," he said.

The latest walkout is the third strike in a month on German rail, and the longest yet, with the action set to last until the early hours of Tuesday morning next week.