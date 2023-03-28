UrduPoint.com

German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Strike - Railway Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Rail traffic in Germany is currently partially restored after a nationwide strike paralyzed public transport all across the country, Deutsche Bahn railway company said on Monday.

"Long-distance rail traffic is suspended due to the strike of trade union EVG. Regional rail traffic is slowly starting to resume in some regions," the statement said.

In particular, rail traffic in the city of Munich has been gradually restored, although inter-city traffic will begin operating not earlier than in 24 hours, it added.

On Monday, two of Germany's largest trade unions, Verdi and EVG, started a nationwide transport workers' strike, leading to mass cancellations of trains, flights and buses all over the country. The workers are demanding higher wages as the country is facing high inflation and rising energy prices.

