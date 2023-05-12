German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Strike After Ultimatum Expires on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Germany's major railway union, EVG, has called for a two-day strike after negotiations with Deutsche Bahn failed, which might halt most intercity rail traffic for at least 48 hours.

"The opportunity to call off the strike is currently lost," EVG Deputy Chairman Kristian Loroch said in a statement, after the union set an ultimatum to Deuthche Bahn regarding pay raise.

On Sunday, EVG said it was planning to hold a 50-hour strike in the event the third round of talks on the pay raise falls through.

Some 50 railway and transport companies belonging to the union are expected to go on strike starting 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday, May 14, and will last through midnight on Tuesday, May 16, the statement said.

If the union goes through with the strike, the intercity railway traffic across Germany will be suspended.

During the talks with Deutsche Bahn, the union demanded a wage raise of at least 650 Euros ($705) per month, or by 12% from the top incomes for twelve months. Aside from that, EVG has been insisting on a fixed minimum wage for workers of 12 euros per hour.